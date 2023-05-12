LPL Financial LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

IYM opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $788.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $145.12.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

