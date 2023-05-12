LPL Financial LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $59.07 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

