LPL Financial LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNM opened at $43.50 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.