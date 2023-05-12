LPL Financial LLC Has $9.25 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $2,791,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.