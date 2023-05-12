LPL Financial LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,665 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

