LPL Financial LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

