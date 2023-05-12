LPL Financial LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.43 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.