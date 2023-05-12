LPL Financial LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

