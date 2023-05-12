LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

