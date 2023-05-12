LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,416 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YYY opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

