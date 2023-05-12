LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.34 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

