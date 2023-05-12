LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $879,000.

NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $67.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.27.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small-cap stocks from the S&P 600. EWSC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

