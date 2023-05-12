LPL Financial LLC Invests $8.73 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 289,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $168,717,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $6,533,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 774.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:PNOV opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

