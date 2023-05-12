LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

