LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.8 %

LITE stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

