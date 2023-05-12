LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

