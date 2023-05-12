LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after buying an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -262.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $54.18.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

