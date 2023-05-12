LPL Financial LLC Purchases 134,933 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,933 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

