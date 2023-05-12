LPL Financial LLC Purchases 48,589 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,677,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after buying an additional 937,438 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 740,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after buying an additional 167,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,088,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

