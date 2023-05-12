LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,241 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,134. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Shares of APO opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

