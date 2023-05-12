LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,534 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.