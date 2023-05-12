LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 866.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

