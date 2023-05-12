LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

