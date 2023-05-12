LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

