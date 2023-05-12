LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUMV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.