LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

