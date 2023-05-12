LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GUT. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

