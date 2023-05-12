LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,300 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

