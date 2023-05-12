LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.