LPL Financial LLC Sells 54,562 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,562 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $25.67.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
