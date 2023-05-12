LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,211 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,235,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 184,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

EFX opened at $203.67 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

