LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,805 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

