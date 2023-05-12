LPL Financial LLC Sells 89,245 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

