Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 224.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,150. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

