Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

