MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

