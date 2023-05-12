ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
