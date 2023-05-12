Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $308.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.63. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

