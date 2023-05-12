Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $288.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average is $266.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.