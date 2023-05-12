Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 451,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of COOP opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

