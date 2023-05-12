National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,275 ($16.09) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,250 ($15.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,173.75.

NYSE NGG opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

