Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBO stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.71.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

