Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.82 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

