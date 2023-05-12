NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $277.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.75.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.78. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 92.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

