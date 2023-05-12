North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOA opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $494.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

