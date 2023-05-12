Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.58. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 973,013 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $652.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Northwest Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 6,240.76%.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

