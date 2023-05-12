Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

