Oppenheimer Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $75.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.30.

TWLO opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $400,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 217.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

