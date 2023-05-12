Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 448,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Orla Mining by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 494,216 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 94.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

Orla Mining Profile

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.81. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

