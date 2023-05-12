Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,427,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTNQ opened at $55.79 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

